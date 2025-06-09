Keith Richards becomes great-grandfather at 82

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Keith Richards has become a great-grandfather for the first time.

The Rolling Stones guitarist, 82 – whose career has spanned more than six decades – is celebrating the arrival of a new generation after his granddaughter Ella Richards, 30, revealed she had welcomed her first child with her partner Sascha von Bismarck.

Ella announced the birth of daughter Luna, by sharing the family milestone with fans on social media.

She posted a photograph of herself beside her newborn daughter on Instagram and described the occasion as her “best birthday yet”.

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“30!! Best birthday yet with our baby girl Luna.”

The announcement marks a significant moment for one of rock music’s most famous dynasties.

Luna is the first child of Ella and Sascha, the photographer son of Count Leopold von Bismarck-Schönhausen and fashion designer Countess Debonnaire von Bismarck.

The birth means Richards joins his Rolling Stones bandmate Mick Jagger, 82, as a great-grandfather, after the singer became one in 2014.

Richards’ family news arrives during a busy period for the Rolling Stones.

The band, whose catalogue includes classics such as Satisfaction, Paint It Black, Gimme Shelter, Jumpin’ Jack Flash and Start Me Up, continue to attract global audiences more than 60 years after forming.

Recent attention has focused on the group’s new studio album, Foreign Tongues, which featured a contribution from Paul McCartney.