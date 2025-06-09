Robin Quivers shares she is now cancer-free at 73

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Robin Quivers is celebrating some “miracle” news after her years-long battle with endometrial cancer.

“I’m cancer-free!” Quivers, 73, announced during Monday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show. Stern’s long-time cohost has been living with endometrial cancer since she was first diagnosed in 2012.

“Robin, it gives me a chill to even say it, but this is honestly the best news ever,” Howard Stern exclaimed, before reflecting on Quivers’ journey since 2012. “Fourteen years ago, when Robin was diagnosed, she took charge of her health. She started to do all the right things. She never deviated.”

He continued, “And I’m telling you, Robin, on behalf of this show, and you know, of course, to me, you’re the most important. And I love you. And I am so happy for you. And I don’t even know what you must be feeling inside.”

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“I feel like a brand new person,” Quivers responded, recalling her disbelief when she learned of the “unbelievable miracle” herself. “I was like a person who’s won the lottery and can’t believe their eyes when they’re seeing all the numbers. Is this what I think it says?”

When Stern asked how she handled the treatment, Quivers admitted that while “life isn’t all that fun” during treatment, “I never gave up hope.”

Quivers previously underwent a hysterectomy and was diagnosed with stage 3C endometrial cancer in 2012. After 15 months of chemotherapy and radiation, she announced that the cancer was in remission, and she was cancer-free for three years beginning in 2013.

The cancer returned in December 2016. The radio personality shared in a 2023 interview with PEOPLE that she was still receiving occasional immunotherapy infusions. “It’s never been a huge problem,” she told the outlet. “When it’s shown some growth, then we have to manage that.

“I feel fine. It’s been 11 years of dealing with this —and I’m still here,” she added. “I’m interested in everybody having a fuller life, more options and knowing what’s possible.”

The radio personality even embraced her bald head while on The Howard Stern Show, sharing that she had lost her hair during cancer treatment and felt like rocking her “normal hairdo.”

In her 2023 conversation with PEOPLE, Quivers opened up about how her friendship with Stern served as a source of support during some of the lowest points in her life.

“When I told him, he said, ‘What are we – not you – going to do, Robin?,” she recalled Stern saying. “Howard was there every day. I’d walk into the house after a doctor’s appointment, and the phone would ring, and it would be him. I’d say, ‘Do you have cameras in here? And he was like, ‘I am worried about you. What did they say? What happened today?’ He has been with me lockstep.”

Quivers underwent a 12-hour surgery to remove the cancerous mass the size of a grapefruit in her pelvic region in May 2012, before going into a 15-month regimen of radiation and chemotherapy.

Stern remained a pillar for his cohost throughout the journey, including when he would “just surrounded me and made this quilt work of a network to take care of me. I never had to ask for anything. They were just on it.”

“I’d be brought to tears thinking about how much love and support I was getting,” she added. “It was just overwhelming.”