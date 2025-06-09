New Higher Education Commission team sworn in

The commissioners assume office as HECF focuses on strengthening the National Qualifications Framework. [Photo: Fiji Government]

A new team of commissioners for the Higher Education Commission Fiji has officially taken office following an oath-taking ceremony held yesterday.

The new commission is chaired by Rokobua Naiyaga and includes commissioners Ro Alumeci Tuisawau, Romulo Nayacalevu, Emi Emmanuel, Indra Devi and Inoke Momoedonu.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro while officiating at the ceremony, congratulated the commissioners on their appointments, acknowledging their commitment to advancing Fiji’s higher education sector.

Radrodro said the commission’s expertise and leadership will be crucial in providing strategic direction and oversight as HECF continues to strengthen its role in supporting national development priorities.

Article continues after advertisement

He expressed confidence that the new commission will build on previous achievements and further improve the quality and standards of higher education in Fiji.

The commissioners assume office as HECF focuses on strengthening the National Qualifications Framework, expanding its monitoring and quality assurance functions, and ensuring qualifications remain aligned with labour market demands.

The Education Minister further highlighted the importance of improving graduate employment outcomes and addressing national skills shortages, noting that the commission plays a key role in ensuring Fiji’s education and training systems produce graduates equipped to meet the country’s future workforce needs.