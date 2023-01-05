Our bond is our strength: Afazal

Ibraheem Afazal believes their bond is something that makes them stand out ahead of the OFC U17 championship.

Overseas based Fiji Under-17 squad member Ibraheem Afazal believes their bond is something that makes them stand out ahead of the OFC U17 championship.

Afazal was born and raised in Sydney and is one of the four overseas players in the 23-member squad.

He says the local players made them feel at home from the first day of camp and they are driven by their will of taking Fiji to the FIFA U17 World Cup in Peru later this year.

“The team bonding. We are Fijians, the team bonding is always very good so that’s our biggest strength.”

The team has been in camp for almost two months now and had their first friendly match last night against Rewa club, Kasavu FC.

The Sunil Kumar coached side is pooled with Samoa and Tonga.

Fiji takes on Samoa first next Wednesday at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.