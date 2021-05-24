Home

Football

Old rivals meet again on Sunday

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 17, 2022 12:15 pm
Action from the Nasinu vs Labasa round one clash [Source: Fiji Football]

It will be like a repeat of history for the Nasinu and Tailevu Naitasiri sides but the only difference is the two sides will face off in the premier division.

After the 3-nil victory last Sunday, Nasinu knew it needed that boost for the rest of the season.

Head Coach, Mira Sahib says they have set the platform for what they want their premier league outing to look like.

Sahib says competing against Tailevu Naitasiri is not new to them so they are going in ready.

“We have huge respect for Tailevu Naitasiri. We were rivals last year in the senior league and the rivalries are continuing for this year and we know what are their strengths and weaknesses are and also they know our strengths and weaknesses”.

Sahib says there are a lot of new players in the side, most of who are new to the premier division but it won’t be an excuse for them dropping the ball.

Nasinu will face Tailevu Naitasiri on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 1pm.

Nadi will face Nadroga at 12pm as the first triple-header match at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Lautoka will face Navua at 2pm while Ba faces Suva at 4pm.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
TAILEVU NAITASIRI110030+33
NASINU110020+23
NAVUA110031+23
REWA110010+13
SUVA110021+13
LAUTOKA100112-10
BA100101-10
LABASA100102-20
NADROGA100113
-20
NADI100103-30

You can catch the triple head matches live on the FBC POP pay-per-view channel on the Walesi platform.

The lone match on Saturday will see Labasa host Rewa at 1pm at Subrail Park.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa-RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi-NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri-NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMNadi-NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa-SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi3 - 0Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium


