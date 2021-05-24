Old rivals meet again on Sunday

It will be like a repeat of history for the Nasinu and Tailevu Naitasiri sides but the only difference is the two sides will face off in the premier division.

After the 3-nil victory last Sunday, Nasinu knew it needed that boost for the rest of the season.

Head Coach, Mira Sahib says they have set the platform for what they want their premier league outing to look like.

Sahib says competing against Tailevu Naitasiri is not new to them so they are going in ready.

“We have huge respect for Tailevu Naitasiri. We were rivals last year in the senior league and the rivalries are continuing for this year and we know what are their strengths and weaknesses are and also they know our strengths and weaknesses”.

Sahib says there are a lot of new players in the side, most of who are new to the premier division but it won’t be an excuse for them dropping the ball.

Nasinu will face Tailevu Naitasiri on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 1pm.

Nadi will face Nadroga at 12pm as the first triple-header match at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Lautoka will face Navua at 2pm while Ba faces Suva at 4pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS TAILEVU NAITASIRI 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 NASINU 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 NAVUA 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 REWA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 SUVA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 LAUTOKA 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 BA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 LABASA 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 NADROGA 1 0 0 1 1 3

-2 0 NADI 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

You can catch the triple head matches live on the FBC POP pay-per-view channel on the Walesi platform.

The lone match on Saturday will see Labasa host Rewa at 1pm at Subrail Park.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa - Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi - Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri - Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Nadi - Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba - Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 3 - 0 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



