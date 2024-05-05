Council struggles with solid waste management

[File Photo]

Solid waste management continues to be a challenge for the Suva City Council.

Senior Health Inspector Wally Atalifo says they provide free green waste collection services; however, ratepayers fail to take advantage of this.

Atalifo says this cannot be resolved overnight, and there are ways of enforcing the law, which is their last resort.

He adds that under the Litter Prevention Act, a fine of $40 can be imposed on those found littering.

The Senior Health Inspector says there is a need for ratepayers to change their mentality in terms of waste disposal.

“The ratepayers have the mentality that if they put the rubbish outside, it’s the council’s duty to clear it. So that is something the education team is working on and doing.”

Atalifo says the council charges around $27 for garbage collection per year, which is not sufficient.

He adds that they can only enhance the services provided by the City Council if they get support from the ratepayers.