Men in Black put in the hard yards

Ba FC has made several tactical adjustments, particularly on improving transitional play and set-piece execution for this week’s Bic Fiji FACT.

To get match-ready, the Men in Black have also held closed-door friendlies, simulating game scenarios and refining their strategies, which has proven effective in assessing individual performances.

Ba FA President Diva Singh says that the squad has been consistently putting in the hard work during training sessions.

Their efforts are concentrated on both physical conditioning and tactical sharpness, ensuring they are prepared for the demands of the tournament.

“Remember, Ba is the only team that has played the most number of away matches in round 1. In second round, we had a lot of home matches. We want to carry on the momentum from the second round and I think the boys are doing very well and I’m proud of the things they have achieved in this short period of time.”

While no new external players will be making their debut, the club’s promising young talents, who have already impressed in league matches and training, will continue to feature.

The team is also diligently managing player fitness and workload which involves rotating training intensity, and implementing strict recovery protocols to keep players in peak condition and prevent injuries.

Morale within the squad is high, with players showing strong motivation and a palpable sense of unity in the dressing room.

Singh believes this strong team chemistry will be crucial when they face tough opponents.

The men in black take on Rewa on Friday at 4.30pm, Lautoka on Saturday at 12pm and Navua on Sunday at 3pm.

