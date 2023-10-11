Male names 23-member squad for WXV3 tournament

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Vodafone Fijiana 15’s Head Coach, Inoke Male, has named his 23-member squad for the inaugural World Rugby WXV3 tournament in Dubai.

Male has included two new players, Iva Sauira from New Zealand and Unaisi Lalabalavu from Nadroga that will be appearing for the side.

The front row sees Ana Korovata as the loose head prop, Karalaini Naisewa as the tight head prop, and Bitila Tawake as the hooker.

In the second row, Doreen Narokete will partner with Mereoni Nakesa.

Merevesi Ofakimalino will return to national duties as the blindside flanker, while Sulita Waisega will take on the openside role.

Captain Sereima Leweniqila will don the number 8 jersey.

Setaita Railumu and Jennifer Ravutia will form the half-back duo.

Debutant Iva Sauira will showcase her skills on the wing alongside Adita Milinia. Vani Arei will play inside center, and Merewai Cumu will take the outside center position.

Completing the starting lineup is Luisa Tisolo at full-back. On the bench, Unaisi Lalabalavu will make her debut as a substitute in the hooker position.

Tiana Robanakadavu and Salanieta Nabuli will provide cover for the loosehead and tighthead prop positions, respectively.

Nunia Daunimoala will act as a backup in the middle, and Adi Fulori Nabura will provide cover in the loose forward position.

Evivi Senikarivi will come off the bench as a replacement for the halfback, with Salanieta Kinita and Merewairita Neivosa ready to step in for the backs.

The Vodafone Fijiana 15’s will be facing Colombia on Friday at 1am.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]