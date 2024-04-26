League heats up for FACT qualification

The Digicel Fiji Premier League is set for a mouth-watering next two rounds, as football teams chase a top eight spot to ensure qualification for the Fiji FACT.

With the Digicel Fiji FACT scheduled to be played in Labasa, the hosts plus seven other teams will make the cut after the completion of the first round of the league next week.

Unofficially, apart from Labasa, Rewa, Ba, Navua, Nadroga, Nadi are set to feature at the FACT.

Lautoka, Suva, Tailevu Naitasiri and Nasinu will learn more about their fate following their league games this weekend.

Meanwhile, tomorrow in the Digicel Fiji Premier League, Extra Labasa hosts Ba at Subrail Park at 1pm

In another match tomorrow, at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 7pm, Extra Rewa hosts Nadi.

On Sunday, in a double header, Flick Suva meets Lautoka at 1pm at the Fiji FA Academy field in Vatuwaqa, and at 3pm, Nasinu battles Navua.

At 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park, Tailevu Naitasiri meets Nadroga.

You can catch a live commentary of the Rewa-Nadi match on Mirchi FM.