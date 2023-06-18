Lautoka ready for FACT final

Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka side is hungry to win the Fiji FACT title this afternoon against AK Plumbing/Glamada Rewa as they haven’t won it in almost two decades.

The Blues edged Labasa 2-1 in the first semi-final yesterday.

Lautoka coach Roneel Kumar says he constantly reminds the players of their devoted supporters and to repay them by winning the title.

“Let’s keep in mind to work for Lautoka and to play for the fans who comes out in numbers to support Lautoka.”

Kumar says their defence will be key to containing the Delta Tigers outfit

You can watch the Fiji FACT final live on the FBC Sports HD Channel and also listen to the LIVE commentaries on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, our Digicel Young Kulas Under-19 side is currently playing in the curtain raiser match against the Southern Under-15 boys’ team.

The match is part of the Kulas’ preparation for the upcoming OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship later this week.