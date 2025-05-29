Key players cleared for Fiji FACT

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Football Association Disciplinary Committee has cleared several key players from Navua, Suva, and Lautoka, making them eligible to compete in the upcoming Bic Fiji FACT.

This decision provides a boost to these teams as they finalize their preparations for the tournament which starts tomorrow.

Navua will welcome back their defenders, Kolinio Sivoki and Vinal Prasad.

The duo had been sidelined for the past five matches in the Extra Supermarket Premier League due due to misconduct.

Suva has also received a major boost with the inclusion of experienced defender Inoke Turagalailai.

The former national and Rewa representative has been cleared to return to competitive football after serving a suspension that lasted over a year.

Meanwhile, Lautoka midfielder and skipper Sitiveni Cavuilagi has been named in his team’s 22-member squad for the 2025 BIC Fiji FACT.

Cavuilagi was charged with a misconduct charge stemming from an Extra Supermarket Premier League fixture.

The Bic Fiji FACT starts tomorrow from 12.30pm.





