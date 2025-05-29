Karan returns to coach Nadroga

Varun Karan [File Photo]

Varun Karan has made a timely return to coach the Nadroga Stallions for this week’s BIC Fiji FACT.

Karan had previously stepped down from the coaching role after last year’s Fiji FACT.

At that time, Karan had difficulties in balancing his personal commitments with the demands of coaching.

Also, a major challenge was the long travel required from Nadi to join the Stallions for training sessions.

This time, however, the logistical hurdles have been addressed as Karan says that the team is now training at Tuva College, a location that is both more convenient for his travel and easier for the players to access.

Regarding Nadroga’s prospects, Karan is confident in the squad’s depth.

“In the league, they have been doing good, they have won some games and lost some. They gave a mixed performance, but they did well in the league.”

He also adds that most of the players are already familiar with his coaching approach, so it was a smooth integration back into the team’s dynamics.

Nadroga will play Nadi on Friday at 12.30 pm, Suva on Saturday at 2 pm, and Labasa on Sunday at 11 am.

Live commentary of the tournament will be available on Radio Fiji Two.





