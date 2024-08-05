Individual play an issue for U16

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

Fiji Football Under-16 coach Sunil Kumar has identified several areas that the team needs to fine-tune before their upcoming semifinals in the OFC Men’s Under-16 Championship in Tahiti.

This assessment follows a historic victory over Vanuatu, marking Fiji’s first win against them in 24 years.

Kumar praised the players’ impressive performances and emphasized the importance of maintaining this high standard while integrating stronger teamwork in their gameplay.

“I would say that I could see a lot of individual performance like individual players progress getting better but still we need to get better as a team so that is a big task, for us to get better as a team.”

He adds that both defense and attack are areas the team needs to improve on for their next game.

The Baby Bula Boys will meet the winner from group B in the semifinal on Sunday.