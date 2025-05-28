First big tournament for Labasa coach

Labasa Football coach, Alvin Chand [File Photo]

This week’s Bic Fiji FACT is special and nerve-wrecking for Labasa Football coach Alvin Chand, as he prepares to lead the senior team in his first major tournament.

For Chand, who has been involved with the Labasa Association for nine years as a youth coach, taking charge of the senior squad is a dream realized.

Chand admits to experiencing a mix of excitement and anxiety as he navigates this new challenge alongside his players.

Labasa Football team [Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

He says the high stress levels involved, but is managing them with the support of other team officials.

A key focus of Labasa’s preparation is enhancing fitness, particularly agility and stamina.

“It’s three games in three days, so we have to be ready for all of it without getting fatigued, so mental and physical preparation is paramount for us.”

As the current league leaders, Labasa faces considerable pressure, and Chand is actively working to instill mental toughness in his players.

He adds that tournament play is vastly different from league matches, cautioning his players against underestimating opponents based on their league performance.

The Babasiga Lions play Suva on Friday at 7 pm, Nadi on Saturday at 4 pm, and Nadroga on Sunday at 11 am at HFC Bank Stadium, Suva.

Live commentary of the tournament will be available on Radio Fiji Two.

