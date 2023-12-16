Fiji FA gives $21k to WOWS Kids

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association handed a cheque of $21,955 to WOW Kids of Fiji as part of its social responsibility.

In January Fiji FA signed a memorandum of understanding with Wows Kids Fiji where $1 from every ticket purchased will be given to the charitable organization from every FFA-related competition and tournament in Fiji.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the sum was collected from the ticket sales of the 2023 Rooster Chicken Battle of the Giants and Courts IDC.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Yusuf is thankful to all member associations for their participation in the tournament which played a huge role in making a difference at WOW Kids of Fiji.

He says the association will continue to provide financial support to the organization through upcoming tournaments.

In January, Fiji FA donated $6401 from the Pacific Cup tournament, and $9,209 from the proceeds of the Digicel Fiji FACT in September.