Fiji FA continues investigation in Vonolagi claims

Fiji Football Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf confirms they will hold discussions with Tailevu Naitasiri and review all the matches they played during the Digicel Fiji FACT.

This is after Tailevu Naitasiri coach Tagi Vonolagi made a claim after their 2-5 loss to Labasa on Sunday.

Vonolagi claims that four Labasa players had two yellow cards from the two pool games and were supposed to miss the game against his team.

“So we will not suspend but invite Tailevu Naitasiri officials including Tagi into my office to view all the documents and view all the tapes of the matches viewing all the match tapes and matches they will then give Tailevu Naitasiri time to explain why they shouldn’t be charged for the outburst because it has brought disrepute to Fiji Football so they will tell us and we will move on from there..”

Yusuf adds this will be done as Vonolagi’s claims have brought disrepute to the Fiji FA.

Meanwhile, the semis sees Lautoka battling Labasa at 2 P.M before Ba takes on Rewa at 4.30 P.M at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The final will be played on Sunday at 3 P.M.

FBC News would like to apologize for the error made in the earlier story where we reported that no disciplinary action will be taken against Tagi Vonolagi.