Delta tigers tighten defense for Fiji FACT

[Source: Rewa FC/ Facebook]

Rewa FC is not letting the recent bad weather dampen their preparations for this week’s BIC Fiji FACT at HFC Bank Stadium, Suva.

With most training grounds in the Suva-Nausori area closed due to continuous rain, the Rewa squad has shifted its sessions to the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.

The Delta Tigers are maintaining a consistent lineup, using the same core group of players from the start of the season.

Rewa coach Rodeck Singh says that the team is now focusing on the finer points of the game.

A key area of attention is tightening their defense, as Singh felt the team conceded some easy goals during recent league matches.

“The boys are in a good space; they know they have a lot of expectations on them. I won’t say they are under pressure, but people have expectations. We have a good team; we have good players on our team. So we know everyone expects so much from us.”

Singh adds that Rewa will not judge their opponents based on their league form as he understands that teams often “wake up” and perform at a higher level during major tournaments like the Fiji FACT.

Ajay Trading Rewa takes on Ba at 4.30 pm on Friday, Navua on Saturday at 6 pm, and Lautoka on Sunday at 1 pm.

Live commentary of the tournament will be available on Radio Fiji Two.

