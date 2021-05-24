Chelsea wins Club World Cup

Chelsea lifted the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time after edging Brazilian side Palmeiras 2-1 today.

A 117th-minute penalty in Abu Dhabi by Kai Havertz – who also scored their 2021 Champions League winner – means the Blues have now won every possible trophy under owner Roman Abramovich.

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring with a header in the second half before Raphael Veiga levelled from the spot.

Palmeiras defender Luan was sent off in added time as the Blues sealed the victory.