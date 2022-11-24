Brazil captain confident in Neymar

[Source: Daily Mail]

Brazil captain Thiago Silva is banking on prolific goal scorer Neymar at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Silva is confident Neymar will give his best performance after injury hampered his past two World Cups.

Neymar missed the 2014 semi-final with a back injury and struggled for full fitness during the 2018 tournament after foot surgery earlier in the year.

Silva says Neymar is coming into the competition in great form.

He adds the 30-year-old’s preparation time has been different as without any injury and any worry, they see a better Neymar.

Brazil will face Serbia at 7 am tomorrow.