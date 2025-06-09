Fiji rugby’s mindset shift driving growth: Mauger

[Source: NZ Herald]

Flying Fijians assistant coach Aaron Mauger believes Fiji Rugby is experiencing one of its most exciting growth phases in recent years.

The former All Black says what sets this period apart is not just the talent of players, but a collective hunger from everyone involved in the game to get better.

From grassroots coaches to medical staff, Mauger says the shift in mindset is what will drive Fiji forward on the global stage.

“I’ve seen a real big shift in the mentality in Fiji, around everybody wanting to be better, not just with the players, but also with coaches, trainers and medics.”

Since joining the Flying Fijians 15 months ago, Mauger says he has witnessed steady progress within the team and across Fiji’s rugby structures.

“There’s so much potential there and I can see the growth happening from when I first came in. It’s exciting where we can take this team over the next couple of years leading into the World Cup.”

He added that the symposium itself reflected the strong level of investment and passion behind the sport.

