Vodafone offers chance to witness women’s rugby world cup final

With excitement building around the Fijiana 15s and women’s rugby globally, M-PAiSA Mastercard has launched a new promotion that could send two local fan to the Women’s Rugby World Cup Final in London this September.

The campaign, which runs until end of next month, is open to M-PAiSA Mastercard users who make transactions using the digital card.

Every purchase whether local, online or international automatically enters customers into the draw.

The winner will receive a full travel package for two to Twickenham Stadium, including return airfares, visa processing, meals, ground transport, FJD $2,000 spending money, and branded merchandise.

General Manager of Digital Financial Services Pte Limited, Shailendra Prasad, said the promotion is aimed at rewarding customers who are embracing the ease and security of digital payments.

The winner will be selected through an independent draw by Mastercard in early July. Vodafone staff and their immediate families are not eligible.

