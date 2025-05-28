Erenavula and Fiji U20 ready

Source: Oceania Rugby

The Oceania Rugby Under 20s will kick off today at Prince Charles Park in Nadi with Samoa playing Canada at 2pm followed by the Fiji versus Tonga clash at 4pm.

Both games will air live and exclusive on FBC Sports.

Sportsworld Fiji U20 captain ,Iliesa Erenavula, says the last couple of weeks have been good, especially with team bonding.

Erenavula who is one of three players from last year’s squad adds that training has been tough and they know the matches will be tougher.

The Fiji U20 skipper who is also the grandson of 1997 Melrose Cup winner and former Fiji Bati winger, Luke Erenavula says as defending champions of the Oceania Rugby U20s Challenge, they know there’s a big task ahead of them.

Tonga captain Taulava ‘Unaloto says this is a great opportunity for the team, and they’re looking forward to the games.

Samoa captain Auva’a Totoa believes it’s going to be a tough tournament, and it’s going to be a very physical game against Canada today.

Canada’s skipper Daragh Doyle says the expectation is that it’s going to be three very difficult matches but they believe that they can win them all.

Round two will be held next Monday at the same venue with Fiji hosting Canada at 2pm before Samoa tackles Tonga at 4pm.

The last round is next Saturday where Tonga battles Canada and Fiji meets Samoa.

All games will be shown live on FBC Sports.

