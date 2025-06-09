Drua fired up for Waratahs showdown

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are bracing for a fierce forward battle as they prepare to face the New South Wales Waratahs this week, with head coach Glen Jackson making it clear that the contest up front will shape the outcome.

After a frustrating start to the season, Jackson says his side’s focus is simple, meet fire with fire.

The Drua coach believes the Waratahs’ biggest threats may sit in their star studded backline, but the foundation of this clash will be laid by the forwards.

“They have an amazing backline, world class in terms of signings and Wallabies, but this one will be won in the forward pack and our boys are fired up for it.”

Jackson also pointed to the history between the two sides as extra motivation for his players, saying they are ready to front up physically and mentally.

“There is plenty of history around what the Waratahs have said and done with us. We are taking that on board and we are looking forward to winning that battle.”

The Drua coaching staff have also identified clear tactical adjustments in the Waratahs’ game this season.

Under new leadership with former ACT Brumbies coach Dan McKellar guiding them, the Sydney based side has shifted its approach.

Jackson noted a marked change in both attacking structure and defensive intensity, especially their fast line speed which puts pressure on opposition attacks.

While acknowledging the Waratahs’ pace and quality out wide, Jackson insists the Drua are concentrating on matching physicality first before worrying about the flair in the opposition backline.

The Drua and the Waratahs meet tomorrow at 8.35pm.

