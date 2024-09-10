Stone to replace rested Atkinson in England squad for Australia ODIs

[Source: Reuters]

England seamer Gus Atkinson will be rested for this month’s One-Day International series against Australia, with Olly Stone coming in as his replacement, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

England are set to host Australia for three Twenty20s, followed by a five-match ODI series. The first ODI will take place on Sept. 19 at Trent Bridge.

Atkinson was part of the squad that helped England win their three-match test series 2-1 against Sri Lanka.

ENGLAND ODI SQUAD:

Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley and John Turner