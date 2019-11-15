Busy 2021 for Cricket Fiji

Cricket Fiji will have a busy 2021 season.

With the T20 club league set to recommence next Saturday, Cricket Fiji anticipates intense competition.

Cricket Fiji Chief Executive Alex Konrote says they have more competition in the New Year.

Konrote adds this will be a build-up towards selecting the national squad for both the men and women in April.

“The club competition are ongoing the women’s T20 club league will continue from the 9th of January together with the men’s. And when they have the Easter competition because of the availability of the facilities or the lack of grounds that we have we can only use Albert Park so we are looking to have Albert Park for the Men’s immediately followed by the women’s competition.”

14 men’s team and 13 women’s team will be part of the T20 club league competition on January 9th.