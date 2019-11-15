Home

Back to the basics for Cricket Fiji

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 16, 2020 7:58 am

Cricket Fiji is going back to the basics as they prepare the women’s team for the upcoming East-Asia Pacific qualifiers.

Officials are undertaking a training program with their High-Performance Unit in up-skilling the women in the extended squad.

National coach Joeli Mateyawa says women’s cricket picked up slowly this season.

Mateyawa says while they’re astounded with the interests shown, it’s vital for the players to have the right knowledge and basic skills of the game.

 

“The reason why we are conducting this program is we are trying to take them back to the basic skills of cricket. Most of them have played at the national level but we’ve been away from the national arena for a few years. That’s why we are conducting this program in taking them back to the skills in cricket.”

He adds this will be a major factor in their performance next year as they start their journey towards the 2023 T20 World Cup.

The final squad will be named after the trials in April next year.

