Chinese Embassy donates $10,000 to Fiji Volleyball

The Chinese Embassy donated $10,000 to the Fiji Volleyball Federation to assist with preparations for the upcoming Pacific Mini Games in Palau, in a move hailed as a continued symbol of strong China-Fiji relations.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, presented the cheque this afternoon, underscoring the shared passion for volleyball and Beijing’s commitment to supporting the development of sports in Fiji.

“Today I’m honoured to donate $10,000 to the Fiji Volleyball Federation. This is a demonstration of our latest efforts to support Fiji’s sports development.”

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Volleyball Federation president Kemueli Naiqama expressed gratitude for the timely support, particularly as the team navigates logistical and financial challenges in preparing for the regional games.

“It’s a timely financial assistance, especially going to Palau. It’s very expensive for the players.”

He added that the donation would directly support player levies, training camps, and other preparation needs ahead of the tournament.

This latest donation marks yet another gesture of support from the Chinese Embassy, which has assisted the federation on multiple occasions in the past.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.