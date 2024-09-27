Promoter urges relevant stakeholders to support boxing

Boxing promoter Freddy Chand

Boxing promoter Freddy Chand is calling out to business house and companies to come out and sponsor boxers to help with the development of the sport in the country.

Chand believes if local professional boxers are provided with the necessary training equipment, the development of boxing can happen a lot faster over the next few years.

He says one of the hindering factors of boxing in the country is that boxers are lacking vital equipment and gear to help them train and further their skills in the boxing ring.

He says sponsoring boxers will allow them to be equipped with the necessities needed to develop their skills.

“We also request big business houses in Fiji to come on board and sponsor our boxers and sponsor their events. The winner will be the boxers.”

Meanwhile, boxing fans will have something exciting to look forward to next month as the South Pacific Boxing Promotions will be held in Nadi on October 26.

The event will feature three international bouts, and will be held at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi.