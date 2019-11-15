Boxing Commission apologizes to champion James Singh

The Boxing Commission of Fiji has taken full responsibility for the absence of the heavyweight title belt at the last promotion of the year, in Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka on the 12th of this month.

Following an inquiry, the BCF says it sincerely apologizes to heavyweights James Singh and Jonasa Kavika, South Pacific Boxing Promotions,

Event Sponsors, the professional boxing fraternity and patrons in Fiji for this grave error.

Article continues after advertisement

The BCF says due to an administrative oversight, the fight did not have a title belt onsite to award the winner, James Singh.

Boxing Commission in a statement adds they reviewed the process and takes full responsibility for the oversight to ensure closure of the issue and that lessons learnt are carried forward.

The BCF has now located the old title belt and has also approved the procurement of a new title belt for Fiji Heavyweight champion Singh.

Singh will be presented the Fiji Heavyweight title belt at a separate ceremony organized by the BCF.