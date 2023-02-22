Schools interhouses start next week

[Source: Supplied]

Over 15 schools have pre-booked the use of the tracks at the HFC Bank Stadium for their inter-house meets from next week to the end of March.

Fiji Sports Council Chief Operations Officer, Ashni Sharma says they’re pleased to host Fiji schools athletics competitions this year at the Stadium.

She says schools that have pre-booked spots vary in capacity, with the majority of the competitions held from Monday to Friday.

Sharma adds it’s not unusual for some smaller schools to merge resources and share venue space; at the end of the day, each school achieves its goal and the Council endeavours to create a safe space for all students and officials, irrespective of the school’s stature.

The Fiji Sports Council also acknowledges that while the Stadium tracks may require maintenance, it would involve an extensive engagement of resources.

This means it will depend on funding from Government who are the owners of the FSC venues.