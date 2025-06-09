Savusavu marina row on Ministry’s radar

Copra Shed Marina

The Ministry of Lands is working on a solution to ease ongoing tensions between two major tourism operators in the Savusavu port, as a dispute over a foreshore lease continues to create operational challenges.

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo says the disagreement between Nawi Island and the Copra Shed Marina is a sensitive issue, rooted in historical differences, but one that can be resolved with careful mediation.

FBC News understands that the latest concern involves the alleged illegal removal of moorings on the foreshore, a move that has added further strain between the parties.

Vosarogo is aware of the differences between Nawi Island operators and the Copra Shed Marina in Savusavu.

“Right now it’s on my desk. It’s gone through from the team here in the north to the Director of Lands in Suva. You know, I’m trying to find the middle ground so that even though they are competitors, they can be complementary; they can operate in a complementary manner.”

Vosarogo says that Savusavu is slowly developing, so operators need to understand each other’s roles in the entire growth of the town.

He confirms in the meeting with both operators in his office in Suva and is just trying to find out whether there is a middle ground for a dual agreement for both parties.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu adds that another focus of the ministry right now is the review of the current surfing decree for landowners and operators utilizing lands, fisheries grounds, and resources.

We have sent questions to both companies and are awaiting response.

