Nine COI-linked cases under police probe

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

A total of nine investigations are underway by the Police Force in relation to the Commission of Inquiry report.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu clarifies that investigations on some of the issues raised in the COI report were already ongoing with the CID prior to the release of the report.

He says following the referral from the President, another three investigations were opened against persons of interest on the allegations of abuse of office.

He says an additional investigation was opened following the receipt of an official complaint from the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption’s former Acting Deputy Commissioner

Frances Puleiwai for alleged obstruction, abuse of office, and perverting the course of justice in relation to the arrest of suspended FICAC Commissioner.

The COMPOL says one of the investigation files was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice; three files have been compiled for submission to the DPP’s office, while five are pending investigation.

He is again stressing that the investigation has been given top priority and will ensure that independent legal advice is rendered for all cases.

