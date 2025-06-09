Vanuatu strikers arrive in Fiji

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Lautoka FC has welcomed three Vanuatu-based forwards to strengthen their squad for the remainder of the season.

The trio touched down in Fiji last week.

These players are 22-year-old striker Keitu Lenni and 21-year-old midfielder Nasgeni Joe, both hailing from Classic Kapalpal FC, alongside 19-year-old striker Andrew Rodney from M3 United FC.

These players garnered considerable attention for their tremendous performances in the National Champions League, as widely reported by the Vanuatu Daily Post.

The Lautoka Football Association is currently sorting out their registrations, with optimism that they will be available for this week’s Extra Premier League match against Labasa.

Players International Transfer Certificates (ITCs) have already been successfully cleared and approved for play in Fiji.

Meanwhile, Lautoka is on fourth position with 19 points, just two points down from third placed Navua.

