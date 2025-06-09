Malimali’s lawyer seeks $2m settlement from government

Barbara Malimali [File Photo]
Barbara Malimali’s lawyer, Tanya Waqanika, is at Suvavou House to meet Solicitor General at this hour to negotiate a settlement.
Waqanika confirms she is starting negotiations with a $2 million figure.
Malimali’s termination as Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption followed a damning report on her appointment, which was presented to both the Prime Minister and the President. In court yesterday, there was a clear sign of progress: the state indicated its willingness to settle.
Tanya Waqanika, Barbara Malimali’s lawyer
Waqanika firmly believes that $2 million is a fair sum, especially when someone’s career has been severely damaged.
She claims that Justice David Ashton-Lewis’s actions have “destroyed” her client’s reputation, leaving Malimali unable to secure new employment.
Beyond the monetary demand, Waqanika also hinted that her client will likely be seeking a formal apology.
As far as Waqanika is concerned, the ball is now in the government’s court.
