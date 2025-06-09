Prepare to Be Spellbound by the First Look at HBO's Harry Potter Series

[Source: ENews]

Production has begun on the upcoming Harry Potter series, HBO confirmed, revealing the first glimpse at its new star and teasing a 2027 premiere date.

The journey back to Hogwarts begins now.

Production has started on the HBO’s Harry Potter television series, and the network confirmed the news alongside a first look behind-the-scenes.

Indeed, the photo sees Dominic McLaughlin, whose casting as the titular boy wizard was announced in May, dressed in character for the titular role in Harry’s signature glasses, robe and hairstyle. For the series based on J.K. Rowling’s books, which HBO revealed will debut in 2027, McLaughlin will joined by newcomers Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

The July 14 announcement included more casting news, including the addition of Rory Wilmot as fellow Gryffindor Neville Longbottom and Amos Kitson as Harry’s muggle cousin Dudley Dursley. They also shared more of the adult actors who will round out the cast, including Sherlock’s Louise Brealey will play flying instructor Madam Rolanda Hooch and Andor’s Anton Lesser will play expert wandmaker Garrick Ollivander.

While the younger cast is full of newcomers, the series brought no shortage of star power to its older cast members—including in its first casting wave in April when it was revealed the actors who will play Albus Dumbledore (John Lithgow), Severus Snape (Paapa Essiedu), Minerva McGonagall (Janet McTeer), Rubeus Hagrid (Nick Frost), Argus Filch (Paul Whitehouse) and Quirinus Quirrel (Luke Thallon).

And while the young talent is exciting, Hogwarts’ elders are still looking forward to magic.

“Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter,” the 79-year-old playing Dumbledore told ScreenRant in an interview published Feb. 26. “That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

As he noted, “It’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid. But I’m very excited.”

