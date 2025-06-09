Man arrested over series of burglaries

[File Photo]

A 29-year old man has been arrested and is being questioned in relation to six cases of burglary in the Lajonia, Tuatua and Avua areas in the Northern Division.

The offences were allegedly committed during the month of June 2025, where assorted items were stolen from the homes of the victims between the 4th to the 27th of June, 2025.

The suspect who resides in Lajonia continues to be questioned at the Labasa Police Station.

Investigation continues.

