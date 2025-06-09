Kuridrani takes oath in parliament

Inosi Kuridrani was officially sworn in into parliament this morning.

Kuridrani fills the vacant seat under The People’s Alliance banner, following the passing of the late Minister for Agriculture, Vatimi Rayalu.

Kuridrani will give his maiden speech in parliament on Wednesday.

While it remains unclear whether he will be appointed to a ministerial portfolio, any such decision will rest with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Kuridrani has most recently served as Chair of the Land Transport Authority.

