England roar back to set up thrilling finale at Lord's

[Source: Reuters]

Fired-up England reduced India to 58-4 chasing 193 for victory in a highly-charged final session on day four on Sunday as a gripping third test at Lord’s headed for a tense finale.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for nought, Brydon Carse removed Karun Nair and Shubman Gill, and captain Ben Stokes bowled nightwatchman Akash Deep in the final over to set up a thrilling last day.

Indian opener KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 33 and the touring side need another 135 runs to go 2-1 up in the series after they had dominated the morning session at the home of cricket to move into a strong position.

Article continues after advertisement

With the pitch offering more assistance to the bowlers and variable bounce, England tried to bat positively but Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook all fell cheaply.

Duckett played an audacious ramp shot to the boundary but two balls later he attempted to pull Mohammed Siraj through the leg side and was easily caught by Jasprit Bumrah at mid-on to depart for 12.

Siraj roared at Duckett as he walked back to the pavilion as the tension between the teams that flared up late on Saturday continued to simmer.

Pope never looked comfortable and was trapped lbw by Siraj for four after India successfully reviewed the umpire’s initial decision of not out.

Crawley, on 22, played a loose drive at Nitish Kumar Reddy and the ball flew straight to gully where Jaiswal took a simple catch to put England in trouble at 50-3.

Brook ramped Deep for consecutive fours before driving him over long-off for six, but the fast bowler quickly exacted revenge when he bowled the right-hander for 23 as he attempted a rash sweep to a straight full-pitched delivery.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.