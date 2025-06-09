Drake's still relevant

[Source: BBC News]

Drake has certainly had a difficult couple of months, with the most notable moment being when fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar used his Super Bowl halftime show as an opportunity to call the Canadian a paedophile – something Drake’s lawyers are now suing Lamar’s record label over.

Social media would have you believe that Drake came off worse from the pair’s constant sparring, that he was no longer culturally relevant and had been deserted by his friends in the music industry.

So what better way to dispel those views than by headlining three nights of London’s biggest festival – performing to more than 150,000 people in the process?

The Toronto rapper has just finished night two at Wireless, which featured so many special guests that there was barely a moment to breathe throughout the set, let alone sneak off for a drink or toilet break.

Each night of the festival has centred around a different era of the 38-year-old’s extensive back catalogue, with Friday delving into his R&B roots, Saturday dedicated to UK rap and grime and Sunday set to explore his forays into global genres such as dancehall, reggaeton and Latin pop.

The two hour sets left plenty of room for collaborators – with Lauryn Hill, Bryson Tiller, Central Cee and Dave getting the biggest cheers of the weekend.

Both nights have also proved that if Drake needs a new place to call home, London would welcome him with open arms.

The festival reached sweltering levels of heat on both days, but nothing could kill the spirit of the thousands of fans, whose energy rippled through the crowd.

“There’s no place like home – London, England.

“You’ve shown me so much love over the years,” he added – amassing huge cheers from the crowd.

