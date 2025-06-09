Two to front court for alleged scams

[File Photo]

Two people have been charged by the Fiji Police Cyber task force for allegedly dishonestly obtaining money through various scams.

The first case involves a 51-year old man from Lautoka who allegedly obtained $1,100 from the victim in September 2023 as she was told that he could arrange overseas travel.

The accused however withdrew the money and used it for his personal use.

He has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception and will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

In the second case, a 44-year old woman residing in Lautoka has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception for allegedly obtaining $200 for an investment opportunity.

After several attempts made by the victim to contact the accused proved futile, a report was lodged at the Nabua Police Station, and investigations conducted by the FP Cyber Task force.

