Fijiana XV land in USA with power-packed Squad

Fijiana 7s standouts Mere Vocevoce, Verenaisi Ditavutu, and Ilisapeci Delaiwau have joined the Vodafone Fijiana XV extended squad as the team prepares for a highly anticipated test against the USA Eagles.

The inclusion of these electric sevens players adds an exciting burst of pace and experience to the XVs setup.

The trio, who have dazzled on the World Rugby Sevens Series circuit, are expected to bring their flair, agility and breakdown expertise to the Fijiana XVs campaign, offering head coach Ioan Cunningham valuable options across the backline.

They headline a 36-member extended squad that has already arrived in the United States to begin preparations. The forwards group features Loraini Senivutu, Bitila Tawake, Tiana Robanakadavu, Jade Coates, Mereoni Nakesa, Nunia Daunimoala, Salaseini Railumu, Manuqalo Noame, Komaitai, Salanieta Nabuli, Selai Naliva, Bulou Wainikiti Vasuturaga, Carlette Yea, Asinate Serevi, Alfreda Fisher, Rusila Nagasau, Keleni Marawa, Vika Matarugu, and Karalaini Naiseewa.

The backline includes Setaita Railumu, Salanieta Kinita, Mere Vocevoce, Josifini Neihamu, Ema Advitaloga, Alowesi Nakoci, Kolora Lomani, Kelerayani Luvu, Verenaisi Ditavutu, Michelle Stolz, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, and Litiana Vueti.

With a strong mix of XVs regulars and incoming 7s firepower, the Fijiana are aiming to put on a statement performance on US soil.

This August test is not only a valuable opportunity for development but also a chance to continue building momentum ahead of the World Cup.

