Ed Sheeran credits hits like 'Bad Habits' to wife's feedback

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Ed Sheeran revealed that his wife Cherry Seaborn is his secret weapon when choosing songs to release, saying she has “very good taste.”

On the most recent episode of Not Gonna Lie, a podcast hosted by Kylie Kelce, Sheeran said he only plays new music for his wife when she is in a good mood. Otherwise, if she has an underwhelming reaction, he’ll consider the song “dead.”

He added, “Cherry can kill a song.”

The British singer said that he often writes a lot of music in a week, but Seaborn has the ability to sift through the songs with ease.

“When “Bad Habits” was written, I’d written a bunch of other songs that day,” Sheeran recalled. “And I remember I came home, I had listened to them all in the car and I was kind of excited about most of them and I played them to her and she was like, ‘That one, that ‘Bad Habits’ one. That’s the one you should finish tomorrow.'”

Sheeran said Seaborn also took a liking to “Shivers,” which eventually reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, “Bad Habits” peaked at No. 2 on the chart.

Sheeran also plays his new music for his two children, who he said have taken a liking to his recent single “Sapphire” off of his upcoming album Play. Podcast host Kelce affirmed that the track is a hit with kids, as she said her toddler has deemed it her “favorite song,” to which Sheeran replied: “I’m glad that kids are still into the music that I’m making.”

Sheeran is currently on the road for The Mathematics Tour, in support of his past albums Equals and Subtract. His new album Play comes out Sept. 12.

