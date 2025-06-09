WHO recommends injectable HIV shield amid Fiji’s alarming surge

[Source: WHO]

The World Health Organization has recommended the use of injectable lenacapavir (LEN) twice a year as an additional pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) option for HIV prevention.

This is part of a new guideline by the WHO that’s being labelled as a landmark policy action that could help reshape the global HIV response.

The guidelines are being issued at the 13th International AIDS Society Conference (IAS 2025) on HIV Science, in Kigali, Rwanda.

Article continues after advertisement

It says LEN, the first twice-yearly injectable PrEP product, offers a highly effective, long-acting alternative to daily oral pills and other shorter-acting options.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says with just two doses per year, LEN is a transformative step forward in protecting people at risk of HIV, particularly those who face challenges with daily adherence, stigma, or access to health care.

“While an HIV vaccine remains elusive, lenacapavir is the next best thing: a long-acting antiretroviral shown in trials to prevent almost all HIV infections among those at risk.”

He says the launch of WHO’s new guidelines, alongside the FDA’s recent approval, marks a critical step forward in expanding access to this powerful tool.

He adds that WHO is committed to working with countries and partners to ensure this innovation reaches communities as quickly and safely as possible.

The new guidelines come at a critical moment as HIV prevention efforts stagnate, with 1.3 million new HIV infections occurring in 2024—with disproportionate impact among key and priority populations, including sex workers, men who have sex with men, transgender people, people who inject drugs, people in prisons, and children and adolescents.

WHO’s recommendation on LEN signals a decisive move to expand and diversify HIV prevention, giving people more options to take control over their health with choices that fit their lives.

In Fiji’s case, the country now has the world’s fastest-growing HIV epidemic.

This has been confirmed by a UNAIDS report titled 2025 Global AIDS Update, AIDS, Crisis, and the Power to Transform.

It states that since 2014, the number of new HIV infections in Fiji has risen ten-fold.

Between January and December last year, Fiji recorded 1,583 new HIV cases.

We are trying to get comments from the Health Ministry on whether it is considering getting assistance to procure the new vaccine.

Stay with us for more.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.