Zelenskiy thanks Trump for readiness to support Ukraine

[Source: Reuters]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump after his announcement of new weapons for Ukraine and thanked him for his support.

“It was a very good conversation. I thanked him for his readiness to support Ukraine and to continue working together to stop the killings and establish a lasting and just peace,” Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Zelenskiy said he and Trump had agreed to speak more frequently and “continue coordinating our steps”.

Article continues after advertisement

He also said he had a very good conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who met with Trump at the White House on Monday.

Trump told reporters he was disappointed in Russian President Vladimir Putin and that billions of dollars of U.S. weapons would go to Ukraine.

He also threatened sanctions on buyers of Russian exports unless Russia agreed to a peace deal, expressing frustration at repeated Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. But the threat of sanctions came with a 50-day grace period.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.