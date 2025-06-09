DeGeneres supports O’Donnell following citizenship threats from Trump

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Ellen DeGeneres is standing by her old pal Rosie O’Donnell amid her escalating feud with President Donald Trump.

The conflict between Trump and O’Donnell — which dates back to her tenure on The View — reached new heights over the weekend, with the president calling her a “threat to humanity” on Truth Social, adding that he has been “giving serious consideration to taking away” her American citizenship. (According to a Harvard analysis, Trump has no constitutional authority to do so.)

DeGeneres is one of many who have rallied to O’Donnell’s side and voiced support. The former talk show host took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing a screenshot of Trump’s post alongside a fiery poem that O’Donnell’s penned in response.

“Good for you @Rosie,” DeGeneres wrote.

O’Donnell, a New York-born comedian, previously announced that she and her 12-year-old son, Clay, left the United States for Ireland ahead of Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration. In the poem shared by DeGeneres, O’Donnell doubles down on this decision while slamming Trump for threatening her citizenship.

“Hey Donald — you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours. You call me a threat to humanity – but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman, a queer woman, a mother who tells the truth, an American who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze. You build walls,” she wrote. “I build a life for my autistic kid in a country where decency still exists. You crave loyalty – I teach my children to question power. You sell fear on golf courses – I make art about surviving trauma. You lie, you steal, you degrade – I nurture, I create, I persist.”

She continued, “You are everything that is wrong with America – and I’m everything you hate about what’s still right with it. You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan. I’m not yours to silence, I never was.”

The poem was accompanied by a photo of Trump standing side by side with Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender whose 2019 death in jail was ruled a suicide.

O’Donnell and Trump have feuded publicly for nearly two decades, beginning when the former View cohost criticized him during her brief stint on the ABC talk show in 2007. He has slammed her in turn over the years, with the pair routinely firing vicious posts back and forth on social media, but the acrimony leveled up as Trump rose in the political sphere. In 2015, he made a highly publicized jab during an Republican primary debate in which he compared her to an animal.

As for O’Donnell’s relationship with DeGeneres, the comedian has previously described the friendship as strained, but made it clear that there is no “malice” between them.

Discussing the news that DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, also departed the U.S. on the heels of Trump’s reelection, O’Donnell told Us Weekly in November she was surprised over their motivation.

“I’ve never really known Ellen to say anything political in her life, so I was surprised to read that she left because of President Trump,” O’Donnell said. “Like, that shocked me, actually. I’ve been a political person my whole life, not better or worse, it’s just a different way to be in the world. I was very clear about the reason why I was leaving, and I don’t think it came as a surprise to anyone.”

O’Donnell shared that the duo had yet to reconnect at the time, adding, “We’re not really in each other’s worlds, and it’s been kind of awkward but you know what? I wish her the best. I wish that she has peace and love in her life and that she is OK.”

