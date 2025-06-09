Review of Education Act completed

[Source: Ministry of Education/Facebook]

The Fiji Education Act Review Committee and the Fiji Law Reform Commission have officially handed over the long-awaited Review of the Education Act to Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga and Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

This marks a major turning point in Fiji’s education history.

Radrodro described the handover as a historic milestone, noting that the Education Act, unchanged in any meaningful way since 1966 has finally undergone a comprehensive review to meet the needs of today’s students and future generations.

This sweeping reform addresses critical areas including access to education, curriculum development, governance, school facilities, and teacher welfare.

It follows months of nationwide public consultations and aligns with the National Development Plan and global commitments such as the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The government says this is a clear step toward building a modern, inclusive, and equitable education system where no child is left behind.

