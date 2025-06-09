Jonathan Bailey Joins Jurassic World

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Jonathan Bailey is following in his Wicked costar Jeff Goldblum’s footsteps by starring in the latest installment in the Jurassic Park franchise.

Making an appearance on the radio show Capital Breakfast, Bailey shared how he found out he got cast in Jurassic World Rebirth. When asked if Goldblum gave him any advice on how to approach the iconic franchise, Bailey said, “Just being near Jeff is an education in itself.”

Bailey and Goldblum both play supporting roles in Wicked. Bailey is Fiyero, a prince and popular student at Shiz University, while Goldblum plays the iconic Wizard.

The Bridgerton actor didn’t initially tell Goldblum that he snagged a role in Jurassic World Rebirth, which he was cast in before Wicked came out. When the news broke, Goldblum was encouraging.

“He just said, ‘Go and have fun,’ and yeah, as long as I’ve made Jeff proud, then it’s all good,” Bailey said.

Bailey, who plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis in the new film, said that receiving the offer was “sort of a fantasy.” While the producers told him to take his time to consider the job, Bailey admitted he was eager to say yes to the opportunity.

“They’re like, ‘Okay, we’re sending you the script, you’ve got an offer for the new Jurassic Park,” Bailey said. “‘Obviously, take your time to read the script, sit with it over the weekend, and let us know what you think.’ I was like, ‘I’ll do it.'”

Listen to the full interview with Jonathan Bailey below.

