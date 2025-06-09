Suspect charged in sacred temple desecration

[File Photo]

A 28-year-old man alleged to have vandalized the Samabula Shiv Temple has been charged and will appear at the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The accused is facing one count of sacrilege and one count of throwing an object.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon and has sparked outrage after several religious deities, some nearly a century old, were damaged.

It’s believed the man allegedly entered the temple through a side entrance, armed with an iron rod, and proceeded to destroy sacred items within the temple.



In response to public concern, Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said the accused underwent a medical evaluation prior to being charged, a standard procedure to ensure all legal processes are followed and the rights of the suspect are fully upheld.

Tudravu reiterated the Fiji Police Force’s commitment to conducting an impartial and thorough investigation, stressing the importance of due process.

He also raised concerns over the spread of hateful and speculative comments online, urging the public to remain calm and allow investigators to determine the motive through proper legal channels.

Tudravu stressed that tolerance is key and warned that inflammatory rhetoric only serves to inflame tensions during sensitive investigations.

