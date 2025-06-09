PRB to demolish Nabua’s Mead Road estate blocks

[Source: prb.com.fj]

The Public Rental Board is set to demolish Block 5 at the Mead Road Estate in Nabua, Suva, by the end of this year, with Blocks 1 to 4 scheduled for removal in 2026.

General Manager Timoci Naleba says the decision follows structural assessments that deemed the buildings unfit for living, deteriorating, and beyond retrofitting.

Naleba highlights the urgent need for action, saying the buildings have reached a critical state and pose a serious risk to occupants during seismic activity.

General Manager Timoci Naleba [File Photo]

“The board has received an engineer’s assessment on all our old-age buildings. Because it’s old, our paramount responsibility is the safety of our tenants. So, since last year we’ve demolished; we’ve taken down Block 5 in Mead Road. But at the beginning of next year, we would like to see that we start with Blocks 1, 2, and 3. Or maybe 4.”

Naleba confirms that tenants have been consulted, and the PRB is working closely with the Housing Authority during the transition phase—encouraging tenants to consider home ownership options.

The board aims to ensure that by the end of this year, all tenants know where they will relocate.

“But we have given them time. We’ve started telling them now. So at least by the end of this year, they should be able to secure somewhere to go to. And also plan their relocation as well, where their children will be going.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa is urging the public to take advantage of assistance available through government agencies, reaffirming the ministry’s goal of providing safe, comfortable, and affordable homes for all.

