Man sentenced to 14 years for raping step daughter

A man convicted of three counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault has been sentenced to 14- years and three months with a non-parole period of 10-years and four months by the Suva High Court.

The 41- year- old man married with young children raped his step daughter over a three year period.

The victim was nine years old when the offending started in 2021.

The court heard that the man raped and sexually assaulted the victim in their home on several occasions when the mother used to be away at work.

The victim confided in her cousins who informed an adult and the matter was reported to police.

While sentencing the man the High Court Judge said that the consequences of the offending have been devastating for his children from first marriage who will not have his presence during their formative years and his wife will not have his support.

The Judge also said that the victim had to move out of her family house and stayed with a relative and her mother supported him throughout the prosecution and not her daughter.

The victim also wrote a letter stating that she will forgive the accused for her mother’s sake.

The Judge also said that the psychological damage caused to the victim by the offender will be permanent.

